Entertainment
New Cooking Event Sparks Excitement in Grow a Garden
City, State – A new Trading and Cooking Event Update launched on August 2 in the popular farming simulator game, Grow a Garden, capturing the interest of gamers worldwide. The event encourages players to whip up various dishes, including ice cream, pizza, and donuts, using the fruits and plants harvested from their gardens.
In the Chris P. Bacon Cooking event, players can submit their culinary creations to Chris P. Bacon, an iconic pig NPC, in exchange for rewards. According to reports from Dexerto, the event has been a remarkable success since its launch.
Players have found the process to create dishes straightforward. To prepare ice cream, for instance, players need to collect a plant for the cone, like corn or banana, and another for flavor, such as raspberry or mango. Chris P. Bacon’s cravings change hourly, affecting the rarity and quality of the food produced.
“If you satisfy Chris P.’s cravings, the dish level increases, rewarding players with better prizes,” a spokesperson for the game stated.
The time required to create these dishes, like ice cream, is approximately five minutes and 48 seconds. Depending on the ingredients, several ice cream recipes can be crafted, each varying in rarity and required components.
Currently, four known ice cream recipes require a combination of plants, including corn with blueberry or watermelon for rare variations. As players navigate recipes, they can also check the Recipe Book available in the game to track their culinary discoveries.
Excitement continues to grow among the community, with players eager to experiment with the almost endless possibilities in this new cooking dynamic and share their discoveries on forums.
“Every hour opens a new opportunity to create Chef Chris’s favorites,” one user shared, highlighting the community spirit of collaboration and culinary creativity.
