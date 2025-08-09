New Cooking Event Unveiled in Grow a Garden Update

NEW DELHI, India — On August 2, 2025, the popular farming simulator game Grow a Garden launched its much-anticipated Trading and Cooking Event update. This update introduces a cooking event centered around the character Chris P. Bacon, along with a new trading system and an array of fresh pets and items.

The main highlight of the update is the ability for players to cook various recipes using the fruits and vegetables they grow in their gardens. Recipes include popular dishes such as soup, sandwiches, cakes, and pizzas. Players must gather the necessary ingredients and use a Cooking Pot to create unique dishes that cater to Chris P.’s cravings, which change every hour.

“Understanding the cooking recipes is crucial for maximizing rewards. The size and rarity of the food you prepare determine the rewards you receive,” a spokesperson from the game stated. “Players must experiment with ingredients to unlock the best possible cooking outcomes.”

One of the exciting features added in this update is the Gourmet Seed Packs, which can be obtained by cooking for Chris P. Players can expect to hatch five new food-themed pets from the newly introduced Gourmet Eggs, crafted from particular cooking outcomes.

In addition to new cooking experiences, players can also access a revamped trading system. Now, players will need a Trading Ticket valued at 100,000 Sheckles to initiate trades with other players. However, only one person in the trade needs the ticket. Currently, the tradeable items are limited to pets, crops, and Sheckles.

Meanwhile, a new item, the Grandmaster Sprinkler, has been added. This Prismatic-rarity sprinkler provides enhancements over the previously existing Master Sprinkler, effectively boosting the growth of both crops and pets. Additional tools introduced in this update aim to enhance players’ gardening experiences.

Grow a Garden continues to attract players with its unique blend of creativity and strategy, and the Trading and Cooking Event update is expected to draw even more excitement. Players can explore the features and items added as they delve into the new cooking dynamics.

As players adapt to these updates, they can refer to the game’s guides for tips, tricks, and all the necessary recipes to ensure they can satisfy Chris P. Bacon’s culinary cravings.