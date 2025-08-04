Entertainment
New Cooking Event Unveils Fun Challenges in Grow a Garden
Island of Paradise, August 2, 2025 – Players of Grow a Garden can now participate in the exciting Trading and Cooking Event Update that introduces a new cooking challenge. The core of this event lies in fulfilling the cravings of the new pig chef, Chris P. Bacon, located at the island’s center.
To meet Chris P.’s culinary demands, players must gather specific ingredients, combine them in a Cooking Pot, and prepare various meals. Recipes include favorites like Pizza, Cake, and many others that add a layer of fun to gardening.
This Cooking Event replaces previous updates, adding fresh recipes and rewards. Players can earn items by delivering meals that meet Chris P.’s needs, which change on an hourly basis. While it’s essential to make specific foods to score better rewards, players can also submit any dish to receive a reward, albeit with varying outcomes based on the food’s rarity and size.
“Understanding the recipes can be tricky, especially with some unconventional combinations. For instance, who knew that mixing Watermelon and Corn could create Ice Cream?” said one player, highlighting the event’s quirky nature.
To cook, head to the Cooking Pot on the picnic blanket near Chris P. Players can add ingredients from their inventory, or if they make an error, they can empty the pot without losing anything. Once they’ve mixed the right components, cooking begins, although players have the option to pay 39 Robux to skip the cooking time.
Players are motivated to experiment with ingredient combinations, as the rarity of the meal often influences the rarity of the rewards received. Chris P. offers various items, including the Rare Mutation Spray and even a Legendary Gourmet Egg, depending on what players feed him.
The new trading system also allows for safer exchanges among players, enhancing the overall gameplay. Trading Tickets can be purchased for 100,000 Sheckles, establishing a structured method for trading pets, crops, and Sheckles.
As players dive into this cooking challenge, they’re encouraged to explore different recipes to discover unique rewards and keep the gaming community engaged. The Cooking Event in Grow a Garden promises to be a thrilling experience filled with creativity and a dash of culinary adventure.
