Entertainment
New Cooking Feature Added to Grow a Garden
City, State — A new cooking feature has been added to the popular game Grow a Garden. Players can now use crops from their gardens to create meals and earn rewards from Chris P, the pig chef NPC. This feature was introduced on August 5, 2025, and will remain a permanent part of the game.
To get started, players can find Chris P in the center of the game map. There, they can submit a variety of crops into a cooking pot, selecting ingredients based on specific recipes shared within the community. Each cooking session takes at least five minutes unless players choose to pay 39 Robux to skip the time.
Chris P has a specific craving that changes every hour or whenever a player begins to cook. If players give him the food he is craving, they can receive better rewards. A Kitchen Storm Meter fills up when players submit meals, and charging it up can lead to faster cooking times and quality upgrades.
The rewards for cooking vary widely. Players can earn Sheckles, watering cans, mutation sprays, and various cosmetic items. The quality of the food impacts the rewards as higher quality dishes yield more points, which can unlock different tiers of rewards.
As players experiment with ingredients, they can discover a plethora of recipes including burgers, cakes, sushi, and more. A community-driven Recipe Book has also been launched, tracking recipes and their outcomes to help players navigate the cooking event effectively.
The addition of cooking to Grow a Garden has been met with excitement as players adapt to this new feature, maximizing their rewards through creativity and resourcefulness with their crops.
