New Country Anthem ‘6 Months Later’ Empowers After Heartbreak

Nashville, TN — Country artist Moroney has released a catchy new single, “6 Months Later,” that offers a fresh perspective on heartbreak. The song debuted on June 20, 2025, providing a light-hearted take on post-breakup emotions.

In “6 Months Later,” Moroney’s narrator initially feels devastated after her breakup, even likening the moment to needing a hearse. However, as time passes, the narrator realizes she’s better off without her ex. The plot thickens when her former partner reaches out months later, expressing regret about their split.

Moroney captures this turn of events with humorous lyrics, reassuring listeners that what doesn’t kill them ultimately calls back. The chorus states, “What doesn’t kill you calls you six months later,” serving as an empowering declaration for anyone going through similar experiences.

The song was co-written by Moroney, Ben Williams, David “Messy” Mescon, and Rob Hatch. This release marks one of her first new songs since the 2024 album, “Am I Okay?” which featured a duet showcasing her evolving sound.

As the lyrics progress, the narrator’s transformation shines through as she embraces her newfound strength. Lines like, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and blonder and hotter,” reflect her growth and self-acceptance after the breakup.

“I wanted to create a song that flips the narrative. Breakups can be tough, but there’s always a silver lining,” Moroney noted in a recent interview. With this release, she aims to resonate with audiences facing similar situations.