Entertainment
New Country Anthem ‘6 Months Later’ Empowers After Heartbreak
Nashville, TN — Country artist Moroney has released a catchy new single, “6 Months Later,” that offers a fresh perspective on heartbreak. The song debuted on June 20, 2025, providing a light-hearted take on post-breakup emotions.
In “6 Months Later,” Moroney’s narrator initially feels devastated after her breakup, even likening the moment to needing a hearse. However, as time passes, the narrator realizes she’s better off without her ex. The plot thickens when her former partner reaches out months later, expressing regret about their split.
Moroney captures this turn of events with humorous lyrics, reassuring listeners that what doesn’t kill them ultimately calls back. The chorus states, “What doesn’t kill you calls you six months later,” serving as an empowering declaration for anyone going through similar experiences.
The song was co-written by Moroney, Ben Williams, David “Messy” Mescon, and Rob Hatch. This release marks one of her first new songs since the 2024 album, “Am I Okay?” which featured a duet showcasing her evolving sound.
As the lyrics progress, the narrator’s transformation shines through as she embraces her newfound strength. Lines like, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and blonder and hotter,” reflect her growth and self-acceptance after the breakup.
“I wanted to create a song that flips the narrative. Breakups can be tough, but there’s always a silver lining,” Moroney noted in a recent interview. With this release, she aims to resonate with audiences facing similar situations.
Recent Posts
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced