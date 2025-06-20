New COVID Variant NB.1.8.1 May Drive Summer Surge

ROME, N.Y. — A new variant of the coronavirus, known as NB.1.8.1, is spreading in various parts of the world, including China and other Asian countries. Experts express concern over a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases as this variant could account for up to one-third of recent infections in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting it made up approximately 37% of cases during a recent two-week period.

Dr. Leana Wen, a wellness expert and emergency physician, noted that NB.1.8.1, informally called Nimbus, appears to be more contagious than its predecessors but has not shown increased severity. This means that while more people may contract the virus, those who do may not experience worse symptoms than before.

The CDC highlighted that NB.1.8.1 could lead to a significant wave of cases this summer, especially as it is becoming more prevalent among new COVID-19 cases. As of early June, data indicated that this variant had risen from representing 5% of cases to a much larger share.

Wen emphasized that this virus is constantly mutating, reminding the public that new variants are to be expected as the virus spreads. She stated that it is important to monitor three things with any new variant: its contagion, disease severity, and vaccine effectiveness. Currently, there is no definitive answer regarding the effectiveness of existing vaccines against NB.1.8.1, though it may demonstrate some immune escape.

Symptoms associated with this variant seem similar to previous COVID-19 infections. Patients often report sore throats, fatigue, headaches, and occasionally fever. Wen noted that while most people recover without severe complications, some may experience significant illness requiring hospitalization.

Concerning vaccine recommendations, Wen suggested that individuals 65 and older or those with underlying health issues might consider receiving a booster dose as a precaution. Meanwhile, generally healthy younger individuals are advised to consult their doctors about their vaccination options before future guidelines potentially change.

Safety measures remain vital in mitigating the spread. People should continue wearing masks in crowded indoor locations and consider their risks, especially if visiting vulnerable populations.

As public health officials gather more data, they intend to adjust vaccine formulations accordingly. Understanding how NB.1.8.1 is evolving will be critical in maintaining community health throughout the summer months.