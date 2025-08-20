New COVID-19 Variant Raises Concerns as Cases Surge

ATLANTA, Georgia — COVID-19 infection rates are surging due to a new variant, XFG, referred to as the “Stratus” variant. First identified in January in Southeast Asia, this variant has been spreading globally and rapidly increased its presence. By June, XFG was detected in 38 countries, making up 22% of COVID-19 cases, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to classify it as a “variant under monitoring.”

As of August 13, early data suggested that the Stratus variant had become the predominant strain. However, the Omicron variant NB.1.8.1, known as “Nimbus,” continues to be the dominant variant. Reports indicate an 8.6% increase in COVID-19 test positivity rates; yet, hospitalizations remain relatively low.

Dr. Rishi Khakhkhar, Chief Medical Officer at Counsel Health, stated, “We are settling into COVID being a more seasonal respiratory virus,” adding that while hospitalizations might rise, severe cases are less common now due to widespread previous infections among the population.

Current COVID-19 vaccinations could provide some protection against the new variant. However, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that new policies may limit access to mRNA vaccines for certain populations. The FDA announced that updated COVID-19 vaccines would not be approved for individuals under 65, except for those with high-risk conditions.

Dr. Monica Gandhi from the University of California, San Francisco, explained that COVID-19 symptoms are becoming more varied due to evolving Omicron variants. “There is no evidence that the symptoms caused by new variants differ from other Omicron subvariants,” she said. Common symptoms often resemble those of seasonal respiratory illnesses, including headaches, muscle aches, and digestive issues.

For individuals at higher risk, such as the immunocompromised and older adults, severe respiratory symptoms can occur, emphasizing the need for vaccination. Immunized children and adults are likely to have protection against severe illness from the Stratus variant.

With the new school year approaching, parents face additional uncertainty regarding updated COVID-19 vaccines for their children. Polls reflect concerns about whether the federal health agencies will recommend immunization for healthy children. The typical process for approving vaccines, which included thorough public discourse, has been disrupted recently.

The FDA has recently approved COVID-19 vaccines primarily for children with high-risk conditions, raising questions about access for otherwise healthy children. Amidst this backdrop, parents are encouraged to consult with pediatricians to discuss potential risks and benefits and confirm eligibility for vaccinations.

As the COVID-19 landscape continues to evolve rapidly, experts urge parents and caregivers to stay informed and to prioritize routine vaccinations alongside COVID-19 immunizations.