New Crime Drama on Gacy Premieres October 16 on Peacock

LOS ANGELES, CA — The new crime drama series, “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy,” has released its first full trailer ahead of its premiere on Peacock. The show will debut on October 16, 2025, with all eight episodes available at once.

Starring Michael Chernus as the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, the series also features Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, and Marin Ireland. It focuses on the heartbreaking stories of Gacy’s victims and the trauma their families faced, while also examining the systemic failures that allowed his crimes to go unnoticed.

Patrick Macmanus is the executive producer, alongside Noah Oppenheim and Liz Cole for NBC News Studios. Other executive producers include Ashley Michel Hoban, Ahmadu Garba, and Kelly Funke for Littleton Road Productions. Macmanus also directs the series with a team that includes Larysa Kondracki, Ashley Michel Hoban, and Maggie Kiley.

In the series, Gacy’s double life is revealed. From 1972 to 1978, he murdered 33 young men, hiding their remains beneath his home. The story promises to illustrate both Gacy’s deceptive charm as a community figure and the devastating impact of his actions.

“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” aims not just to narrate the crimes but to expose the profound grief and trauma inflicted on the victims’ families. The trailer gives an unsettling glimpse into Gacy’s life and the investigation that led to his capture.

Further insights into the production and cast development were shared as the release date approaches. Viewers can catch a first look at the trailer and preview images released this week.