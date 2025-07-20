New Destiny 2 Raid ‘The Desert Perpetual’ Launches July 19, 2025

SEATTLE, WA — The eagerly anticipated raid, “The Desert Perpetual,” is set to launch in Destiny 2‘s latest expansion, “The Edge of Fate,” on July 19, 2025. The raid will go live at 10 AM PT, marking the start of a competitive race for players hoping to claim the World First title.

In this new raid, players can earn exclusive emblems, including the Third Unknown, awarded for completing the raid on any difficulty. Additionally, viewers of Destiny 2 streams on Twitch on launch day can earn the Power Hues emblem by watching from 6 AM to 6 PM PT. The Golden Relief emblem will also be available for players who gift subscriptions to Twitch channels during the event.

The Desert Perpetual will feature a Contest Mode lasting for the first 48 hours, which increases the raid’s difficulty but also provides exclusive rewards. Players must complete the “Edge of Fate” campaign to access the raid, ensuring they are raid-ready by finishing it on legendary difficulty. Bungie has set the Contest Mode Power cap at 100.

Following the World First completion, Normal Mode will become accessible to all players, continuing the contest until the full 48 hours elapse. Bungie emphasizes fair play, promising to verify race results using internal tools and taking action against any cheating.

As part of the expansion, players can expect high-stakes combat alongside new challenges and gear. The game also introduces a revamped gear system, fresh seasonal content, and new abilities players can unlock on the mysterious planetoid Kepler.

Throughout the season, Twitch Drop rewards will continue, offering players multiple ways to engage with the community while earning new cosmetic items.

The full launch provides an exciting entry into the next chapter of Destiny 2, with players ready to dive into the unknown from July 19.