Entertainment
New Docs and Shows Highlight Upcoming Weekend Viewing Options
LOS ANGELES, CA — This weekend, viewers can look forward to a variety of new shows and films, including CNN‘s docuseries “American Prince: JFK Jr.” The series, airing Saturday at 10 p.m., commemorates what would have been JFK Jr.’s 64th birthday. He tragically died at the age of 38 in a 1999 plane crash.
“American Prince” is the latest in a line of CNN originals, following successful titles like “Billionaire Boys Club.” It seeks to capture key moments from a past era, showing the impact and legacy of the Kennedy family.
On Monday at 9 p.m., PBS airs “Atomic People.” This poignant documentary allows survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings to share their experiences, offering a harrowing glimpse into the trauma caused by these historic events. Interspersed with archival footage, it is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the hibakushas, the survivors, who share their stories, possibly for the last time.
Meanwhile, Hulu kicks off the 14th season of “,” with all ten episodes available on Monday. This animated series sees characters Hank and Peggy Hill returning from Saudi Arabia to reacquaint themselves with their Texan roots. Mike Judge and Greg Daniels return as part of the creative team, with returning and new cast members adding to the mix.
This Wednesday, “The Pickup” premieres on Prime Video. Starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, the action comedy follows two armored truck drivers caught in a chaotic showdown with a bank robber, played by Keke Palmer. The film mixes humor with buddy cop-style antics.
Also debuting Wednesday is the second season of Netflix‘s “Wednesday,” a spinoff from the Addams Family. Jenna Ortega returns as the titular character, continuing her darkly humorous journey at Nevermore Academy.
On Friday, Starz will release “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” This prequel explores the origins of major characters from the popular romance series. Though the original stars will not appear, the show promises familiar themes of love and adventure.
The cultural critic, Thelma Adams, emphasizes the variety of content available this weekend, making it an excellent time to watch and explore new stories.
Recent Posts
- Celebrity Constellation Stranded for Hours by Power Outage in Mediterranean
- California Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot on Their Patio
- US and EU Reach Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions
- Ex-Staffer Demands Kanye West Pay $99,720 in Lawsuit Fees
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Now Available at Discounted Price
- Halle Berry Revives Iconic Bond Girl Scene During Summer Getaway
- Trump Press Secretary Pushes for Nobel Peace Prize Controversy
- Baltimore Unveils New Affordable Housing Complex for Vulnerable Citizens
- Ghana Launches HPV Vaccine to Combat Cervical Cancer
- Adam Scott and Rider Strong Reconcile Over 30-Year-Old On-Set Incident
- Halsey Prepares for Debut in ‘Americana’ While Dealing with Pregnancy
- Swire Properties Reports Stable Occupancy and Development Advances
- Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis Top Music Poll with ‘Is It a Crime’
- Chris Stuckmann’s Horror Film ‘Shelby Oaks’ Set for October Release
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Weighs Future With Milwaukee Bucks as Season Approaches
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers for August 4
- Shaboozey to Headline Free Concert at Civic Center in September
- Interest Resumes for Student Loan Borrowers in SAVE Program
- Mortgage Rates Drop, Boosting Homebuyers’ Purchasing Power
- Marvel’s Untitled Special Brings Back The Punisher for New Adventure