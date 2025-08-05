New Docs and Shows Highlight Upcoming Weekend Viewing Options

LOS ANGELES, CA — This weekend, viewers can look forward to a variety of new shows and films, including CNN‘s docuseries “American Prince: JFK Jr.” The series, airing Saturday at 10 p.m., commemorates what would have been JFK Jr.’s 64th birthday. He tragically died at the age of 38 in a 1999 plane crash.

“American Prince” is the latest in a line of CNN originals, following successful titles like “Billionaire Boys Club.” It seeks to capture key moments from a past era, showing the impact and legacy of the Kennedy family.

On Monday at 9 p.m., PBS airs “Atomic People.” This poignant documentary allows survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings to share their experiences, offering a harrowing glimpse into the trauma caused by these historic events. Interspersed with archival footage, it is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the hibakushas, the survivors, who share their stories, possibly for the last time.

Meanwhile, Hulu kicks off the 14th season of “,” with all ten episodes available on Monday. This animated series sees characters Hank and Peggy Hill returning from Saudi Arabia to reacquaint themselves with their Texan roots. Mike Judge and Greg Daniels return as part of the creative team, with returning and new cast members adding to the mix.

This Wednesday, “The Pickup” premieres on Prime Video. Starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, the action comedy follows two armored truck drivers caught in a chaotic showdown with a bank robber, played by Keke Palmer. The film mixes humor with buddy cop-style antics.

Also debuting Wednesday is the second season of Netflix‘s “Wednesday,” a spinoff from the Addams Family. Jenna Ortega returns as the titular character, continuing her darkly humorous journey at Nevermore Academy.

On Friday, Starz will release “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” This prequel explores the origins of major characters from the popular romance series. Though the original stars will not appear, the show promises familiar themes of love and adventure.

The cultural critic, Thelma Adams, emphasizes the variety of content available this weekend, making it an excellent time to watch and explore new stories.