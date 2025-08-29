New Documentaries Reflect on Hurricane Katrina’s Legacy 20 Years Later

NEW ORLEANS, LA — As the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaches, a series of new documentaries highlight the enduring struggles of New Orleans residents. Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee has released a new feature titled “God Takes Care of Fools and Babies,” marking his third exploration of the city and its challenges.

Lee’s latest film is part of a three-part series called “Katrina: Come Hell and High Water.” The 88-minute episode uses poetry and personal stories to emphasize the systemic issues that affected the city before and after the storm. Lee aims to shed light on how these failures have led to lost lives and cultural erasure, while also celebrating the resilience of the local community.

“In order to prevent something from happening again, you have to understand why it happened in the first place,” community organizer Malik Rahim says in the documentary. His call to action is echoed throughout the series, which includes segments detailing the federal response and the challenges residents faced during the disaster.

The documentary series joins a wave of Katrina-focused content, including ABC News’ “Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm” and Nat Geo’s “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time.” The latter provides a detailed account of the events surrounding the hurricane and its aftermath through interviews and archival footage.

Personal accounts from survivors, like Robert Lynn Green Sr., illustrate the devastating impact of the flood. Green recounts the moment when his home was swept away, a haunting reminder of the lives that were irrevocably changed. His story is one of many that aim to give a voice to the victims of the disaster.

Other subjects include Lt. General Russel L. Honoré and community leaders who discuss the delays in aid and racial disparities during the recovery efforts. The documentary also touches on the significant criticism of government response during the crisis.

The series serves not only as a commemoration but also as a call to action, urging viewers to recognize the ongoing struggles faced by New Orleans residents. “What makes America great is our ability to reach out and help others in a time of need,” Rahim notes in the closing scenes.

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water premiered on Netflix on August 27, 2025. All episodes are currently available for streaming.