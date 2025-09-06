New Documentary Celebrates Hidden Greek Stories in Latin America

Sydney, Australia – Billy Cotsis, an acclaimed filmmaker, is set to premiere his new documentary at the 30th Greek Film Festival of Sydney. The film explores the vibrant Greek communities across Latin America, showcasing their contributions to culture, language, and heritage.

For months, Cotsis has traveled to seven countries in Latin America, documenting how Greek immigrants have preserved their traditions since the 1800s. His journeys began in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited Brazil and Argentina. He described the adventure as life-changing.

“My talented friend Mame from my London residency lives in Buenos Aires, and visiting her was a great reason to travel there. In Rio, I met a remarkable Greek-speaking Brazilian, Ana Marcia, who helped me connect with the local community,” Cotsis shared.

Throughout his travels, Cotsis formed deep friendships with Greek communities, visiting restaurants and churches. At O Grego in Copacabana, he feels a sense of belonging. “We laugh, dance, smash plates, and play tavli. It feels like home,” he said.

In 2024, he traveled to 14 countries in the Americas, initially intending to write articles. However, a visit to a Greek-speaking home in Santiago inspired him to create a documentary. “I met Veronica Rabb Saitis and her family, and I realized I needed to record this,” Cotsis explained.

The documentary aims to tell the stories of Greeks living abroad, highlighting their resilience and connection to their roots. Cotsis recalls a special moment in Caracas when Father Evangelos, a Colombian priest, welcomed him and facilitated a football match with the local community. “I scored a goal against him! It was a night I’ll never forget,” Cotsis said.

The film encapsulates significant challenges that Greek communities face while celebrating their successes. Cotsis noted the struggle of many towns and villages, making it essential to share their narratives. “So many stories remain untold. I hope this film opens a window into their lives,” he stated.

Post-production took place at Luna Studio in Newtown, with the assistance of Tim Star. “Without the encouragement from the Greek Festival of Sydney, I might have approached this project differently,” Cotsis reflected.

The world premiere of the documentary will take place at the Palace Cinemas on October 16, with plans for international distribution following additional footage from Cotsis’ Brazilian trip in 2026.

“It’s all Greek to me, but I have come to realize there are Hellenes almost everywhere,” he concluded, underscoring his commitment to documenting the Greek diaspora worldwide.