Entertainment
New Documentary on David Wright Premieres Before Number Retirement Ceremony
NEW YORK, NY — A new documentary titled “The Wright Way” premieres Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SNY, just before David Wright‘s number retirement ceremony on Saturday. The documentary, directed by Joe Kraus, chronicles the life and career of the former Mets captain, who made his MLB debut in 2004.
Kraus, who grew up watching Mets legends like Keith Hernandez and Dwight Gooden, has created a film that offers a glimpse into Wright’s journey from a blue-collar upbringing in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to becoming a Mets icon. Kraus expressed the importance of showcasing Wright’s story to a wider audience. “This is our first modern player that we’ve ever done a documentary on where so many people know his story,” he said.
With over 50 interviews, the film delves into Wright’s childhood and his early bonds with his family. His father, Rhon Wright, provided 30 hours of footage, and expressed gratitude for the portrayal of his son. “You told David’s story better than we could have ever imagined,” he texted to Kraus.
The documentary also discusses the challenges Wright faced, including significant injuries that impacted his potential Hall of Fame career. Former teammate Michael Cuddyer praised Wright, stating, “For me, his legacy is the best person and player to ever put on a Mets uniform.”
Throughout the film, Wright reflects on his career highlights and heartfelt moments, particularly his emotional connection to the game. “I’m waiting for myself to wake up from this dream, because that’s what it feels like,” he noted, anticipating the number retirement where he will join the ranks of Mets legends.
Fans and teammates alike have expressed admiration for Wright’s character and leadership. Yankees captain Aaron Judge acknowledged Wright’s impact, saying, “He was one of the best third basemen. The team was always drawn to him.” Wright’s legacy as a player and leader shines throughout the documentary, celebrating a true Mets great.
