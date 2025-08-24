New Documentary Examines John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Life

New York, NY – A new documentary titled “American Prince” explores the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his late wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, drawing parallels between their struggles with the paparazzi and those faced by Princess Diana.

The three-episode series, airing on CNN, features insights from Kennedy’s close friends, including Gary Ginsberg, a former colleague at George Magazine.

Ginsberg discusses the relentless media attention that haunted John and Carolyn, noting, “Princess Diana was living that struggle so publicly… I’m sure Carolyn was watching it and feeling like she was the American version of it.” Royal biographer Tina Brown also emphasizes the lack of privacy both women endured.

Brown remarks, “The actual reality of living [with the media firestorm] was something that came with so much pressure and so much ugliness.” She notes the similarities between the lives of Diana, known as the People’s Princess, and Carolyn, both deeply impacted by fame.

The documentary includes archival footage showing the couple attempting to evade photographers, echoing Diana’s own confrontations with the press during the same period.

Furthermore, the documentary details John’s reluctance to reach out to Diana’s family following her tragic death, a decision that reportedly caused a rift in his marriage to Carolyn.

“It was very profound,” said Carole Radziwill, a friend of Carolyn’s. “The underlying way in which she died, hounded to death by paparazzi. That lesson was definitely not lost on Carolyn.”

Tragically, John and Carolyn met a similar fate in July 1999 when a plane crash claimed their lives and that of Carolyn’s sister, Lauren Bessette, as they traveled to a family wedding. Investigators confirmed their deaths the following day.

American Prince also features contributions from celebrities like Robert De Niro and Cindy Crawford, offering personal memories of John and his legacy. The docuseries premieres on CNN on Saturday, August 9, at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing weekly through August 23.