New Documentary Explores the Mystery of Amy Bradley’s Disappearance

Los Angeles, CA — A new documentary series, “Amy Bradley Is Missing,” delves into the unresolved case of Amy Lynn Bradley, who vanished from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Rhapsody of the Seas, on March 24, 1998. The series, which premiered on Netflix on July 16, 2025, examines various theories surrounding her disappearance, which has puzzled investigators and her family for over 27 years.

Amy, who was 23 at the time, was last seen on her family’s cabin balcony after spending the previous night dancing with her brother, Brad, and other passengers. Her father, Ron, reported seeing her asleep around 5:30 a.m. But when he checked on her just 30 minutes later, she was gone. Despite multiple reported sightings over the years, she has never been found.

The docuseries presents fresh insights, including exclusive interviews and new evidence. Directors Phil Lott and Ari Mark highlight how odd circumstances surrounding the cruise and the initial investigation fuel many theories. “Getting to meet those people onboard and interviewing them raised more questions there are no easy answers to in this story,” Lott said.

One prominent theory is that Amy may have fallen or jumped overboard, as her belongings were left behind. However, the series also investigates allegations involving Alister “Yellow” Douglas, an entertainer who was seen with Amy the night before her disappearance. Douglas was questioned by the FBI and took a polygraph test, but no evidence linked him to her case.

In a different twist, retired Navy seaman Bill Hefner claims to have encountered a distressed woman resembling Amy in Curaçao nearly a year after her disappearance. This encounter adds another dimension to theories that she could be living in hiding. New evidence suggests she may have logged into online forums from Barbados during significant family dates, hinting at the possibility she is still alive.

The Bradleys are pursuing all leads, with Brad stating in the documentary, “If you don’t take opportunities, you’ve given up on her.” Despite the overwhelming uncertainty, Amy’s family remains hopeful that she will return.

“We will never give up on her,” Iva Bradley, Amy’s mother, said in the show. The series aims to encourage viewers to engage with Amy’s case, providing a platform for ongoing discussions and hope.

The documentary underscores not just the mystery but the emotional toll on Amy’s family, illustrating their enduring hope that she is out there somewhere.