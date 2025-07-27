Entertainment
New Documentary Explores Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Hate Crime Incident
Los Angeles, CA — A new documentary titled “The Truth About Jussie Smollett” is set to premiere on Netflix on August 22. The 90-minute feature will delve into the controversial case of former Empire star Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a hate crime in January 2019.
The film, produced by All3Media-owned Raw and directed by Gagan Rehill, includes interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, and Smollett himself. It aims to illuminate the complexities of the case, which has drawn national attention and sparked heated debates over truth and justice.
In an announcement, Rehill expressed excitement about sharing the project with Netflix viewers. He stated, “This story is a thrilling ride, and we were lucky enough to have access to the key players. I wanted this documentary to balance their competing narratives and… use their compelling testimonies to speak to the cultural changes around 2019.”
Jussie Smollett initially reported that he was attacked by two men who used racial and homophobic slurs. However, investigations revealed inconsistencies in his account. In 2020, Smollett was charged with false reporting, and in March 2022, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that special prosecutor Dan Webb’s decision to retry him violated Smollett’s rights.
Last November, the court found that Smollett had suffered damages due to the handling of the case, and he subsequently agreed to donate $60,000 to charity. The documentary promises to present new evidence and insights into the unfolding saga, inviting audiences to draw their own conclusions about the truth of Smollett’s claims.
