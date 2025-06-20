New Documentary Explores the Life of Barbara Walters

New York, NY — A new documentary, “Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything,” will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on June 23. This film takes an in-depth look at the life of the legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters, from her early years to her retirement.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Jackie Jesko, the documentary reveals various facets of Walters’ complicated and sometimes tumultuous life. Jesko noted, “This isn’t a hagiography, and it was never intended to be.” She emphasized that the film acknowledges Walters’ complexity, saying, “It would be ridiculous to make something about her that didn’t include that.”

The documentary covers Walters’ career milestones, including her historic role as the first woman to co-anchor a national news show in prime-time television. It features her struggles in the male-dominated industry of the 1970s, her ascent on programs like “Today,” “20/20,” and “The View.” Jesko also highlights Walters’ intricate personal life, especially her controversial relationship with her daughter, Jackie Guber.

One significant theme in the film is Walters’ friendship and rivalry with fellow journalist Diane Sawyer. Jesko remarked, “I thought it revealed a lot about Barbara and sort of what made her tick and what she was insecure about.” She elaborated on Walters’ feelings of insecurity, particularly in comparison to Sawyer’s talent and beauty.

The film features archival footage of Walters, providing her perspective on beauty standards and personal insecurities. “You probably catch in the film that she talks about herself as ugly kind of a lot,” said Jesko. “Her whole life, she always felt lesser than in some way.”

Numerous prominent figures are interviewed in the documentary, including Oprah Winfrey, Connie Chung, and Bob Iger. Jesko remarked on Winfrey’s admiration for Walters, noting how she viewed her as a roadmap for her own career.

Additionally, Jesko expressed intrigue regarding Walters’ friendship with controversial lawyer Roy Cohn, stating, “It was very revealing that she was so close to this man.”

The film, however, will not focus on Walters’ declining health or her passing. Jesko explained, “When you do celebrity films about someone who’s passed away, it’s always like, OK, are you doing cradle to grave?” The conclusion of the documentary will instead center around Walters’ retirement from “The View” in 2014, which felt like an appropriate ending to her story.