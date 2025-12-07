New Documentary Exposes Sean Combs’ Ties to Tupac and Biggie Murders

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — A new Netflix documentary delves into the tumultuous history between Sean “Diddy” Combs and iconic rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. The four-part series, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, explores the friendships and rivalries that defined hip-hop’s East Coast-West Coast feud.

The documentary features testimonies from various key figures, including Tupac’s cousin William Lesane, former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry, and ex-LAPD detective Greg Kading. They recount the intricate dynamics leading to the murders of both rappers, who were killed at the height of their careers in the mid-1990s.

Director Alexandria Stapleton highlights the significance of journal notes kept by Kirk Burrowes, a former Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder, who details Combs’ jealousy over the bond between Biggie and Tupac. “Sean was insanely jealous of Biggie and ’Pac’s friendship,” Burrowes narrates in the documentary. “For Sean, being a marketer — you’re a manipulator.”

The professional relationship became strained amid the escalating rivalry, particularly after Tupac joined Death Row Records. Tupac was shot in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting in September 1996, followed by Biggie’s murder just six months later in Los Angeles. No arrests were made for decades until 2023 when Duane “Keffe D” Davis was indicted for Tupac’s murder.

In a troubling twist, the documentary claims Davis accused Combs of offering financial incentives for Tupac’s death during a police proffer session, allegations that Combs firmly denies.

“It’s really Keffe D and Puffy Combs are the last men standing,” says Kading in the documentary. Meanwhile, Burrowes, who is currently suing Combs, explains the transformative years at Bad Boy Entertainment leading up to Biggie’s death and the internal strife that ensued.

After his departure from Bad Boy, Burrowes faced significant professional setbacks, describing a period marked by homelessness and a struggle to reclaim his career. Yet, he remains optimistic about future projects, having launched Pop Life Entertainment. “I’m back, stronger than ever,” he asserts.

Despite his current legal challenges, Combs refused to comment on the documentary, which he calls a hit piece. His representatives have claimed the material was obtained without proper authorization, labeling the series as an unfair portrayal fueled by personal vendettas.

As tensions from the East Coast-West Coast feud continue to resonate, this documentary aims to illuminate the complicated history of hip-hop’s most turbulent era.