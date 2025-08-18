New Documentary Reveals Jackie Kennedy’s Heartfelt Final Letter

NEW YORK, NY — A new documentary titled “American Prince” has uncovered a poignant final letter written by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis shortly before her death in 1994. The letter, revealed by family friend Gary Ginsberg, captures Jackie’s thoughts on her son, John F. Kennedy Jr., and his role in the family’s storied political legacy.

In this heartfelt correspondence, Jackie, who was battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, shared words of encouragement for her son, then 33 years old. “I understand the pressure you’ll forever have to endure as a Kennedy even though we brought you into this world as an innocent,” she wrote. She added, “You, especially, have a place in history, no matter what course in life you choose,” urging him to make the family proud.

Jackie was diagnosed with cancer in December 1993, and her condition worsened dramatically by March 1994. She passed away on May 19, 1994, shortly after announcing that she would cease all treatment. This tragic period also coincided with the cancer recurrence in her nephew Anthony Radziwill.

Carole Radziwill, Anthony’s wife, recalled a phone call in which both Jackie and Anthony shared their cancer diagnoses. “I remember [Anthony] saying, ‘OK, you go first.’ Then, [Jackie] said, ‘I have bad news that I’ve been diagnosed with lymphoma,’” Carole said. She noted that Jackie’s health deteriorated quickly after their conversation.

Reflecting on Jackie’s influence on John, Carole mentioned their close relationship. “John and Jackie, they were really close. He was heartbroken and it was a very hard time for him,” she said. However, she observed a sense of freedom John found after his mother’s death. “It was like an emancipation for him,” Carole added.

John’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was developing quietly during Jackie’s illness. Unfortunately, Jackie never had the chance to meet Carolyn, as the couple had not publicly announced their romance by the time of Jackie’s passing.

Carole also expressed that both she and Carolyn felt like outsiders within the Kennedy family. She explained the pressure that came with that legacy, stating, “There was a higher expectation, and [Carolyn] didn’t play the game. She didn’t suck up to anyone in his family.”

The documentary, “American Prince,” is set to premiere on CNN on Saturday, August 9, at 9 p.m. ET, with episodes airing weekly through August 23.