Entertainment
New Docuseries ‘Necaxa’ Explores Mexican Football’s Resilience
Aguascalientes, Mexico — FX has unveiled the trailer for ‘Necaxa,’ a new docuseries showcasing the challenges and triumphs of the Liga MX team, Club Necaxa. The series, which premieres on August 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, is produced by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who are known for their work on ‘Welcome to Wrexham.’
‘Necaxa’ is described as a bilingual docuseries that follows the team during a pivotal time filled with significant changes, including staff shake-ups and major injuries. Eva Longoria introduces the trailer by stating, ‘Football in Mexico is a language. It’s the national language,’ highlighting the cultural significance of the sport.
Club Necaxa, once a powerhouse in Mexican football, has faced decades of instability, including relocations and ongoing reinventions. The series narrative captures the unwavering support of the team’s passionate fans, who continue to believe that their ‘Rayos’ will rise again. ‘A passionate core of diehard supporters continues to believe, clinging to the dream that their beloved Rayos will one day rise again,’ the series description notes.
The production includes contributions from Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez, Nicholas Frenkel, Jackie Cohn, George Dewey, Alex Fumero, and Diana E. Gonzales. ‘Necaxa’ is produced by Hyphenate Media Group, More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, and 3 Arts Entertainment.
Following its debut, new episodes will be available weekly, with specific releases scheduled for the first three Thursdays of August. International viewers will also be able to stream the series on Disney+.
