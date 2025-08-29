New DraftKings Promo Offers Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

NEW YORK, NY — With the NFL season just days away, DraftKings is launching an enticing promotion for new users. Starting August 29, 2025, the sportsbook is offering more than $200 off the NFL Sunday Ticket along with $300 in bonus bets for eligible participants.

The deal becomes available just in time for the NFL Kickoff Game on September 4, where the Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed the last matchup that saw the Eagles dominate, is expected to return to the field, adding excitement for fans.

To redeem this promotion, new users must create a DraftKings account, make an initial deposit of at least $5, and place a bet of the same amount. This simple action unlocks eight bonus bets worth $25 each, provided the initial wager wins. Bonus bets must be used within seven days after being issued.

No promo code is necessary for this online offer, but participants must be legally of age in a qualifying state and have no prior DraftKings accounts. This means they must be first-time users of the sportsbook.

DraftKings is well-known as one of the largest betting platforms in the U.S., allowing users to bet on a variety of sports, including football, basketball, and more. The sportsbook also provides profit boost tokens daily, enhancing potential winnings for bettors.

The NFL Sunday Ticket allows subscribers to access out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL games and offers features like multiview streaming. Fans can watch multiple games simultaneously, track Fantasy football players, and enjoy a tailored viewing experience.

Pricing options for NFL Sunday Ticket fluctuate based on the subscription plan chosen. An active YouTube TV base plan is required to access NFL Sunday Ticket. However, users can purchase standalone plans through YouTube without needing a YouTube TV subscription.

Fans can share their NFL Sunday Ticket with up to five family members in their household, with multiple streaming options available across various devices. This flexibility ensures fans have uninterrupted access to their favorite games.

Those interested should act fast as this offer ends on September 29, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. The opportunity for significant savings on NFL viewing is coupled seamlessly with the chance to explore football betting this season.