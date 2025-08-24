New Drama Series House of Guinness Premieres September 25

DUBLIN, Ireland – The new drama series House of Guinness is set to premiere on Netflix on September 25, 2023. Created by Steven Knight, the series takes viewers back to 19th-century Dublin, exploring the life of the Guinness family and their prestigious brewery.

House of Guinness follows the four siblings – Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben – who are handed the responsibility of managing the world-famous brewery after the death of their father, Sir Benjamin Guinness. ‘It’s the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world,’ Knight explained. ‘Their priority is to grow the brand and not mess it up.’

The show will feature eight episodes, presenting a mix of high-stakes drama and family dynamics. According to Knight, brothers Arthur and Edward are the ‘heart’ of the series. ‘Their father very deliberately chained Arthur and Edward together in responsibility for the brewery,’ he said, hinting at deeper plot developments revealed throughout the series.

Images released from the show showcase the siblings facing both ‘ecstatic highs and heartbreaking lows’ as they navigate their inheritance and the world around them. ‘I’m just in awe of their zest for life,’ Knight added about the characters.

Actors Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O’Shea star as the four siblings. The supporting cast includes BAFTA-nominee James Norton as Sean Rafferty, a pivotal character who interacts closely with the family. Norton described the series as full of complexity, stating, ‘It’s got beer, it’s got an eccentric family, and it’s really exciting.’

The creative team behind House of Guinness consists of Knight as creator and executive producer, along with Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Martin Haines, Tom Shankland, and Ivana Lowell as executive producers. Cahal Bannon serves as series producer, while Shankland and Mounia Akl direct several episodes.

Fans can look forward to diving into this historical family saga when all eight episodes are released on September 25.