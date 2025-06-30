Entertainment
New Drama Surrounds Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s Romance
NEW YORK, NY — Hugh Jackman‘s relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster has become a topic of public interest, following rumors and speculation surrounding their romance.
The X-Men actor and the leading lady of Broadway have been in the spotlight since they began dating, stirring chatter among fans and industry insiders alike. One of Foster’s colleagues, Michael Urie, shared his thoughts, emphasizing that he supports their relationship.
Urie, known for his work alongside Foster in the recent revival of Once Upon A Mattress, expressed optimism about their pairing, stating, “With all the chatter surrounding them, I have to assume they’d sell tickets if they reunited on the stage.” His remarks indicate that there is enthusiasm for a potential collaboration between the pair.
However, the romance has not been without its controversies. Some online commentators have targeted Foster, suggesting that her relationship with Jackman began while he was still married to his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. In light of these rumors, Urie chose to focus on Foster’s character, defending her in the midst of the negative attention.
Persistent media coverage has kept the couple’s relationship in the headlines, particularly as Jackman’s ex speaks candidly about their breakup, indicating her feelings were hurt by the new romance. Still, many fans are rallying behind Jackman and Foster, hoping for a successful and lasting partnership.
As the situation continues to unfold, both actors have a number of projects in the works. Only time will tell if they will reunite on stage or if public scrutiny will fade.
