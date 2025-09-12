New Early GTA 6 Leaks Reveal In-Game App Names and Features

LOS SANTOS, CALIFORNIA — Excitement continues to build for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), now set for May 26, 2026. New leaks may hint at some in-game features and satirical app names that players can expect to see in the much-anticipated title.

According to insider TezFunz2, domains associated with the game were registered under Take-Two Interactive’s nameservers. These domains appear to parody popular apps and could provide a glimpse into the game’s humor-filled world. Among the names spotted, ‘Rydeme.app’ suggests a ridesharing service similar to Uber, while ‘what-up.app’ resembles the messaging service WhatsApp.

“I came across some domains all registered on May 27 that seem to be VI-related,” TezFunz2 noted. This revelation has sparked discussions among fans about the potential content and immersive experiences within the game.

Fans speculate that a rideshare system could be a feature, perhaps allowing characters to earn in-game wealth. One user commented, “Using it straight up, or as a way for your in-game character to make money, would be pretty awesome.” Others have whimsically suggested functions that could extend to fishing or even humorous takes on contemporary topics.

The returns to Vice City after two decades will delight longtime fans, as Rockstar promises a return to their storytelling roots combined with modern gaming mechanics. Characters Lucia and Jason lead the narrative, depicted as two protagonists navigating a variety of hijinks and underground activities against a vibrant backdrop.

Sources from Take-Two have confirmed that GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upon its release. No current plans have been announced for a PC version, leading to speculation that it may come later.

As leaks continue to emerge, anticipation swells for more official information. Rockstar has indicated that they are working diligently to craft an experience that meets the high expectations of players, now even more prominent with the confirmed release delay.

GTA fans are eager for any updates and expect Rockstar to unveil more news closer to the release date as they dive back into the sprawling universe that has captivated gamers for years.