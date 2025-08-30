New Enchanted Egg Pets Arrive in Grow a Garden

August 30, 2025 – The realm of Grow a Garden welcomes its latest addition, the Enchanted Egg, as part of the ongoing Fairy Update. This limited-time pet egg offers a chance to acquire five unique pets, each with special traits designed to enhance gameplay.

Players can obtain the Enchanted Egg by participating in the Fairy Event, which runs for at least a week. During this event, the atmosphere transforms, with a purple sky and glimmering sparkles capturing the attention of gardeners across the map. The Fairies interact with crops, applying the Glimmering mutation that boosts plant growth.

Inside the Enchanted Egg, players can discover a lineup of five pets with varying rarities: Ladybug (Common), Pixie (Rare), Imp (Legendary), Glimmering Sprite (Mythical), and Cockatrice (Divine). The chances of hatching each pet differ significantly. For example, the Ladybug has a 50% chance of appearing, while the Cockatrice only has a 1% chance.

Each pet brings unique abilities that can enhance gameplay. The Ladybug accelerates the growth rate of flower-type plants by 1.5 times, and the Pixie spreads pixie dust that boosts plant growth for nearby crops. The Imp invites players to chase it across the garden, offering random rewards when caught, while the Glimmering Sprite enhances fruit in the garden with its enchanting abilities. The Cockatrice boasts powerful traits, including the chance to turn fruits silver or gold and expedite the hatching process for eggs.

To unlock the Enchanted Egg, players must complete requests at the Wishing Well, located in the center of the game’s map. By submitting specific crops with Glimmering mutations, players can earn wishes and various rewards, including the coveted Enchanted Egg. The process includes progressing through tiers of rewards, with better prizes available at higher tiers.

This captivating new feature adds a magical touch to the gardening experience in Grow a Garden, providing players with exciting opportunities to expand their collections and enhance their gameplay. Players are encouraged to take part in the Fairy Event to make the most of the enchanting Enchanted Egg.