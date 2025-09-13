Sports
New England Patriots Boost Roster Ahead of Key Game Against Dolphins
Foxborough, MA — The New England Patriots have made key roster updates ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Patriots elevated cornerback Kobee Minor and linebacker Mark Robinson from their practice squad for the game.
Minor, a 23-year-old, was drafted as the 257th and final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, often referred to as ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ After a multi-college career that included stints at Texas Tech, Indiana, and Memphis, he aims to join the active roster after a strong training camp. ‘I love it because I’ve never been a highly recruited guy,’ Minor remarked after the draft. ‘I’m going to just go out here and do what I got to do.’
Robinson, 26, previously played all 17 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He contributed to the Patriots with a tackle during his special teams performance in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is expected to bring experience to the team’s defense this Sunday.
Sunday’s game against the Dolphins starts at 1 p.m. ET. It comes after the Patriots fell to the Raiders in their season opener, with fans eager to see how the newly elevated players will impact the team’s performance.
