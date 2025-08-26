New England Patriots Near Roster Cutdown Deadline

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots face a pressing deadline to finalize their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. After starting their cuts last Friday, the team needs to release nearly two dozen players in the next few hours.

As decisions loom, questions arise about the fate of veterans like safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Anfernee Jennings, as well as possible surprise cuts at positions such as wide receiver. Head coach Mike Vrabel and the front office may also consider trades as they prepare for the season ahead.

In a busy cutdown day so far, tight end Gee Scott, running back Terrell Jennings, and outside linebacker Truman Jones are among those released. Jennings may return to the team’s practice squad in the coming days. The Patriots also cut running back JaMycal Hasty and defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie, both as part of a significant roster transformation.

Notably, the team has chosen to retain rookie kicker Andres Borregales over Parker Romo, despite Romo’s stronger preseason field goal percentage. The coaching staff recognized Borregales’ potential, entrusting him with clutch kicking duties during critical moments this summer.

As of this afternoon, the Patriots must continue cutting players, with names like offensive lineman Cole Strange and linebacker Cam Riley among those suspected to be on the bubble. The team has already moved on from numerous players, including Demontrey Jacobs and Marcus Epps, both looking for new opportunities.

Players gathered for their final practice ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with Vrabel acknowledging ongoing evaluations and decisions. Following a month filled with high stakes, the roster’s final composition will soon be revealed as the Patriots aim for a competitive season.