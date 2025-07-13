New England Revolution Face Challenges in Upcoming Match Against Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas — The New England Revolution will travel to Texas for a match against Austin FC on July 12, 2025, at 8:30 PM EDT, as part of the MLS Season Pass. Currently sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, the Revs have struggled offensively this season, scoring only 26 goals. Austin FC, in stark contrast, holds the worst record in all of MLS with just 15 goals.

In their previous match, the Revs faced Inter Miami and suffered a disappointing loss. Caleb Porter, the team’s coach, faced criticism for wait too long to adjust the lineup when trailing by two goals, only acting at the hour mark to substitute in Tomas Chancalay. Despite the changes, New England couldn’t convert their opportunities, finishing the match with only one point from their last five games, having conceded 11 goals during this stretch.

The Revolution’s struggles in scoring have been complicated by injuries to key players, including Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago. Campana has not scored since early May, affecting the team’s ability to capitalize on chances created by wingers Luca Langoni and Chancalay. The Revs need to improve their finishing if they hope to stay competitive in the league.

Meanwhile, Austin FC has its own set of challenges. Their forward Brandon Vázquez is out after injury, which poses a significant blow to their already weak scoring record. Vázquez has contributed a third of the team’s league goals this season, leaving Austin searching for a replacement to fill the gap. Myrto Uzuni appears to be the next option, but he has yet to make a significant impact on the field this season.

Despite the setbacks, Austin showed resilience in advancing to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals against Minnesota United, after overcoming challenges in prior matches. This success brings some optimism, but the question remains whether they can replicate that performance in the league.

As they face the Revolution, both teams will look to regain momentum and improve their positions, making this match crucial for their playoff aspirations.