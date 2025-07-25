New England Revolution Faces Montreal Amid Streak of Struggles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution are set to host CF Montréal on Friday night as both teams seek to reverse their recent misfortunes in Major League Soccer.

Montreal (3-15-6, 15 points) sits at the bottom of the MLS standings. After firing coach Laurent Courtois earlier in the season, the team has struggled to find success, achieving just one home victory this year. In a letter to fans, the club committed to a full rebuild, stating, “It’s good to be transparent, to show that the club is not satisfied with the results and wants to react quickly,” said team captain Samuel Piette.

The statistics underline the challenges faced by Montreal. They have scored only 20 goals in 24 matches, the second fewest in the league, while conceding 45, the second highest. Coming off a 2-0 defeat to the Chicago Fire, they have been shut out nine times this MLS season. Prince Owusu leads the attack with 10 goals, while Giacomo Vrioni has only three goals due to injuries.

New England (6-10-7, 25 points) is also struggling but is not as far down the table. After starting strong earlier this season, the team is winless in its last eight matches. Striker Leo Campana expressed optimism about their potential to turn things around. “I know we have good potential and quality players. It’s just a matter of time to get one win, and then I know things will change for us,” he said.

In their previous match, New England lost 2-1 to Orlando City, and coach Caleb Porter is looking to improve the team’s game model rather than focus on previous losses. “We’ll look at their recent games and focus on ourselves as well and what we need to do to improve,” Porter stated.

The upcoming match presents an important opportunity for both teams to shift momentum. The Revolution hopes to complete a season sweep over Montreal, having beaten them 3-0 earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Montreal seeks signs of life as they begin their rebuild.

As the match day approaches, both teams will look to their key players to deliver high-stakes performances. The outcome could turn the tide for either side as they push toward the playoffs.