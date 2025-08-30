New England Revolution Hosts Charlotte FC for Exciting Matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (August 30, 2025) – The New England Revolution will take on Charlotte FC tonight at Gillette Stadium, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the match in English and Spanish, while local radio options are available on WBZ-FM and Más Latino stations.

The starting lineup for the Revolution features Kahlina, Byrne, Malanda, Ream, and Marshall-Rutty in defense, alongside Westwood, Bronico, and Diani in midfield. The attack will rely on Vargas, Toklomati, and Zaha. Substitutes include Abada, Bingham, and Scardina, among others.

This match is pivotal for both teams. Charlotte FC arrives as the hottest team in Major League Soccer, with an impressive record of seven straight wins. Their latest victory came without conceding a goal, showcasing their strong defense. Leonardo Campana has been a standout player, scoring four goals in his last six matches.

The Revolution, on the other hand, secured a significant win against Columbus Crew last weekend, powered by first-half goals from Campana and Ignatius Ganago. They are keen to improve their home record after a rough start, currently standing at 3-8-2.

Tonight’s match marks the second annual Mental Health and Wellness Match, highlighting the importance of destigmatizing mental health perceptions. The Fan Zone will feature mindfulness activities for children.

In previous encounters, the Revolution has dominated, winning five of the last six meetings with Charlotte and boasting a perfect home record against them. Fans are encouraged to wear bright colors as the Revs debut “The ’96” kit, a tribute to the club’s history.

Parking opens at 5:30 p.m. and gates at 6:30 p.m. As the season progresses, both teams look to secure valuable points as playoff positioning becomes crucial.