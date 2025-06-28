New England Revolution Hosts Colorado Rapids in Critical MLS Clash

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — The New England Revolution will face the Colorado Rapids at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, aiming to break a losing streak and improve their playoff chances. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM EDT.

New England enters the game following two consecutive defeats against Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati. With a record of six wins, five draws, and six losses in this season’s Eastern Conference, they currently sit in 11th place with 23 points.

“It’s a must-win situation for us,” said Revolution head coach Wilfried Nancy. “We have to find a way to bring our best and show that we can compete.”

Colorado, however, comes in with renewed energy after a 2-0 victory over LA Galaxy, which ended a three-match losing streak. The Rapids are positioned ninth in the Western Conference, just one point shy of playoff contention.

Djordje Mihailovic shone for Colorado, netting his eighth goal of the season against LA. Meanwhile, the Revolution’s Tomas Chancalay seeks to capitalize on his recent performances, in which he scored once and assisted another in the loss to Nashville.

“Our team is getting healthier, but we are still missing key players,” said Nancy. “We need to work together and be resilient if we want to see a turnaround.”

Both teams have struggled offensively, with New England tallying 21 goals and Colorado scoring only 20 this season. New England will miss injured players Leonardo Campana, Luca Langoni, and Noel Buck, while Colorado will be without Djordje Mihailovic due to injury.

The last meeting between these teams ended in a 2-1 win for the Rapids in September 2023, yet New England has historically held an edge, winning three of their last four encounters.

Kickoff is expected to bring intense action as both teams are eager to earn critical points. According to predictive models, New England has a 54.1% chance of winning, while Colorado is at 22.6%.