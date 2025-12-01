New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week

NEW YORK, NY – CBS‘s top-rated series, Matlock, returns for its second season starting October 12, 2025, but fans will have to wait another week for new episodes. This week, a college basketball game featuring Duke and Arkansas will take over the 8:00 p.m. slot instead of the legal drama.

Kathy Bates stars as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, a former lawyer who takes a junior associate role at a prestigious New York City law firm to seek justice for her daughter’s death. The series has captivated audiences every Thursday night with its gripping storylines about corruption and revenge.

The next new episode, titled ‘Prior Bad Acts,’ airs on Thursday, December 4, at 9 p.m. ET. In this episode, Olympia tackles a challenging case involving her mother’s new husband while trying to mend her strained family relationships. Showrunners have teased a shocking revelation for Matty and Olympia.

Fans can catch up on previous episodes through CBS or the streaming service Paramount+. For those without cable, numerous options exist, including DIRECTV‘s flexible subscription plans starting at $49.99/month, and Paramount+’s plans, with the ad-supported option at $7.99/month and ad-free at $12.99/month.

The show continues to draw in viewers not only for its drama but also for its character development. Bates’s performance as Matty has been described as powerful, and the series aims to balance serious legal issues with humor and humanity.

In upcoming episodes, returning guest stars will join the cast, enriching the plot as Matty faces new challenges in her career. CBS has confirmed that viewers can expect episodes full of courtroom battles, emotional arcs, and intriguing guest appearances.

As anticipation builds for the continuation of Matlock, CBS encourages fans to revisit past episodes to prepare for the show’s return next week, ensuring they are up to speed on all the legal drama.