Entertainment
New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
NEW YORK, NY – CBS‘s top-rated series, Matlock, returns for its second season starting October 12, 2025, but fans will have to wait another week for new episodes. This week, a college basketball game featuring Duke and Arkansas will take over the 8:00 p.m. slot instead of the legal drama.
Kathy Bates stars as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, a former lawyer who takes a junior associate role at a prestigious New York City law firm to seek justice for her daughter’s death. The series has captivated audiences every Thursday night with its gripping storylines about corruption and revenge.
The next new episode, titled ‘Prior Bad Acts,’ airs on Thursday, December 4, at 9 p.m. ET. In this episode, Olympia tackles a challenging case involving her mother’s new husband while trying to mend her strained family relationships. Showrunners have teased a shocking revelation for Matty and Olympia.
Fans can catch up on previous episodes through CBS or the streaming service Paramount+. For those without cable, numerous options exist, including DIRECTV‘s flexible subscription plans starting at $49.99/month, and Paramount+’s plans, with the ad-supported option at $7.99/month and ad-free at $12.99/month.
The show continues to draw in viewers not only for its drama but also for its character development. Bates’s performance as Matty has been described as powerful, and the series aims to balance serious legal issues with humor and humanity.
In upcoming episodes, returning guest stars will join the cast, enriching the plot as Matty faces new challenges in her career. CBS has confirmed that viewers can expect episodes full of courtroom battles, emotional arcs, and intriguing guest appearances.
As anticipation builds for the continuation of Matlock, CBS encourages fans to revisit past episodes to prepare for the show’s return next week, ensuring they are up to speed on all the legal drama.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63