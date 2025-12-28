New Epstein Emails Reveal Prince Andrew’s Controversial Connections

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Newly released emails from the Justice Department show Prince Andrew reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell in August 2001, months after allegations surfaced against him concerning sexual abuse.

The emails reveal that Andrew, using the pseudonym “The Invisible Man,” expressed his exhaustion while spending time at the royal family’s “Balmoral Summer Camp” in Scotland. In one email, he queried Maxwell, “Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?” This correspondence comes just five months after he allegedly had sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, a then-17-year-old victim of Jeffrey Epstein, at Maxwell’s home in London.

“I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family,” Andrew wrote. “Activities take place all day, and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day.” He continued, mentioning the need to give “the girls” an early night, indicating a social gathering of young women during his stay.

Maxwell replied, noting she had only found “appropriate friends” and invited him to church meetings. The intricate web of friendships and social connections within this circle raises eyebrows, especially in the wake of Epstein’s criminal activities.

Two days later, Andrew expressed distress over the death of his valet, who had been with him since childhood. His message indicated that he was feeling “off balance” and needed support during a tumultuous time as responsibilities shifted following his military retirement.

Maxwell and Andrew continued to discuss upcoming travel plans, including a trip to Peru in February 2002 to celebrate the 50-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Maxwell coordinated logistics for Andrew’s trip, advising that he would prefer discreet company during his adventures.

In a wider context, the emails provide insights into the relationships of high-profile individuals connected to Epstein. Documents released by the Justice Department on Dec. 19, 2025, reiterate the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s past, with officials seeking to interview him regarding his ties to Epstein and Maxwell. A memo from April 2020 states that Andrew is not a current target of investigation but highlights the persistent interest from U.S. authorities. The request for an interview underscores the complexities of the case.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, now 65, continues to navigate the fallout from these revelations. He faces public and familial pressure, having recently surrendered his gun license following scrutiny from authorities.