New Evidence Suggests Pilot Error in Air India Plane Crash

AHMEDABAD, India — A cockpit recording from last month’s fatal Air India flight 171 crash indicates pilot error may have contributed to the disaster. The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff, resulted in the deaths of 260 people.

According to a report published Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal, the recording suggests that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal turned off the switches controlling fuel flow to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s engines. First Officer Clive Kunder questioned the captain about why the switches were moved to the “cut-off” position right after takeoff.

The preliminary report from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that both engines lost power just seconds after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The plane crashed into the BJ Medical College Hostel, located about 1.85 kilometers from the runway.

In total, 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew members, and 2 pilots were on board. Only one passenger, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian descent, survived the crash. The relevant fire caused by the impact killed 19 people on the ground and injured 67 others.

Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft fall rapidly after takeoff, and CCTV footage captured the Ram Air Turbine deploying momentarily before the crash. Investigators noted that while both engines shut down, a partial relight was achieved, but the plane lost altitude quickly.

Investigations are ongoing, with the AAIB, Boeing, and U.S. experts collaborating to determine the cause. Early findings pointed out that the fuel-control switches were switched within one second, but no further detail about how they were flipped was provided. Though the aircraft was deemed airworthy before the flight, some industry experts are concerned about the risks associated with the fuel-control systems.

The switches are designed for manual operation and cannot be accidentally moved during flight. However, a 2018 advisory from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration warned of a potential flaw in the fuel-control system of certain Boeing aircraft, including the Dreamliner, which has drawn scrutiny in this case.

The Federation of Indian Pilots publicly criticized preliminary media reports attributing blame prematurely and calling for a comprehensive investigation to avoid distressing the victims’ families.

As of now, Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson urged staff to refrain from jumping to conclusions, maintaining that the investigation is still underway.