New Faces Join Will Ferrell’s Golf Comedy Series on Netflix

Los Angeles, CA – Will Ferrell’s upcoming Netflix golf comedy series has added two notable cast members. Former stars of popular comedies, Tanner Tatro and Fortune Feimster, join the ensemble alongside Ferrell and Molly Shannon, set to debut in 2026.

The 10-episode series will center around a fictional golf champion, Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, played by Ferrell. Shannon portrays his ex-wife, Stacy, while Tatro plays Lance, the talented son of Hawkins, and Feimster is cast as Sam, a new caddie.

The addition of Tatro and Feimster brings a wealth of comedic talent to the show. Tatro, known for roles in Netflix’s “American Vandal” and “Real Bros of Simi Valley,” is also set to appear in “Scream 7.” Meanwhile, Feimster is currently on her “Takin’ Care of Biscuits” tour and has a new Netflix special called “Crushing It.” She will also lend her voice to a character in Disney’s “Zootopia 2.”

Behind the scenes, Ferrell collaborates with seasoned producers, including Chris Henchy and David Gordon Green. Gloria Sanchez Productions, which Ferrell heads, along with T-Street, backs this project. Their experience suggests a promising blend of humor and storytelling.

Fans can expect a series characterized by its raunchy and foul-mouthed humor, drawing comparisons to the popular show “Ted Lasso.” While little has been revealed about the plot, the comedic chemistry between the cast is anticipated to shine.

With Tatro and Feimster’s involvement, Ferrell’s series looks set to deliver a refreshing take on the sports comedy genre, as the project gears up for production.