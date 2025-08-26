New Faces Tested for SNL’s Weekend Update Anchor Desk

New York, NY – The future of the “Weekend Update” anchor desk on “Saturday Night Live” is uncertain as Michael Che and Colin Jost’s status remains unconfirmed for the show’s upcoming 51st season. Exclusive reports indicate that at least one new anchor combination has been screen-tested.

A source revealed that cast member KC Shornima recently taped a screen test at the “Update” desk in May. Typically, anchors Che and Jost would announce their return during the season finale, but that did not occur this year.

In an interview with Puck’s Matt Belloni last week, an unnamed source hinted at possible changes to the “Update” casting, with Belloni noting that this could include recasting the desk. The show has a history of conducting screen tests for anchor positions ahead of transitions.

It’s uncertain whether Longfellow and Shornima were the only duo tested in the spring. Longfellow joined the SNL cast in 2022 and has made a significant impact on “Weekend Update” with commentaries on various topics.

Shornima, 30, is a three-year veteran of the writing team and was previously recognized as a “New Face” at Just For Laughs in 2022. She also wrote for Stephen Colbert’s “Tooning Out the News” before joining SNL.

The outcome of the screen tests is still pending. Belloni reported that Lorne Michaels and his team plan to make casting decisions this week. Michaels mentioned viewers can expect an announcement in about a week.

There is speculation about changes within the cast and writers’ room, with Sunday night marking the first official departure of the season from a five-year veteran of the writing staff.