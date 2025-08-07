New Faces Transform LSU’s Offensive Line Ahead of 2025 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers are gearing up for the 2025 season with a revamped offensive line following the departure of four three-year starters to the NFL. Despite this significant turnover, the new group has quickly forged a strong bond.

Redshirt sophomore Tyree Adams, who will play a pivotal role this year, shared insights about the team’s camaraderie. “We’re the bomb squad. So we take each guy in as like they’ve been here, like we learn about them,” he said. “We know everything about them.”

This unity has developed rapidly, in part due to shared meals. “We go eat almost every day,” Adams added. “We’re big guys, we’re fat. We love food.”

Fifth-year senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier acknowledges the significance of this closeness. Just two weeks before fall practices, he treated the offensive linemen, along with sophomore running back Caden Durham and redshirt junior wide receiver Aaron Anderson, to lunch at Walk-On’s. “We spent $800,” Adams recalled. “We ran the bill up and it was amazing.”

Last season, LSU’s offensive line was renowned as one of the best in pass protection. However, this year they must fill crucial roles left by Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Miles Frazier, and Garrett Dellinger, all of whom were drafted into the NFL.

“We had four guys get drafted last year. That’s really hard to do,” said redshirt junior Bo Bordelon. The replacements are not yet finalized, but the team has consistently utilized the same starting unit in early practice sessions.

Redshirt sophomore DJ Chester, the only returning starter, will transition from center to left guard. Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore will take over at center, while Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson is positioned at right guard. Adams is set to play left tackle, with redshirt freshman Weston Davis on the right side.

“The guys who have come before us have set a very high standard, and we want to exceed that,” Bordelon stated. Although the starting unit appears settled, head coach Brian Kelly insists that competition remains fierce within the offensive line.

Kelly mentioned several contenders for starting roles, including Bordelon, redshirt freshman Coen Echols, freshman Carius Curne, and redshirt sophomore Paul Mubenga. “There’s competitive battles right now on that offensive line,” Kelly noted. “We have to evaluate them as a group at five, and then individually, who makes up that best five?”

Offensive line coach Brad Davis aims to have 10 linemen ready to step in when needed. “You never know who can go down or who can rise to the occasion,” Adams said. “So I feel like having those 10 guys who could just go in and out is great.”

The offseason also brought changes to the coaching staff, with the hiring of Alex Atkins as the new tight ends coach and run game coordinator. Atkins previously led Florida State’s successful run game in 2023.

“He’s like an evil scientist,” Adams said of Atkins. “He always has his little things that he wants to put in or correct, and they work.” Bordelon and Adams have witnessed the collaboration between Davis and Atkins as they prepare for the new season. “Ever seen, like in Dr. Seuss, Thing One and Thing Two? They kind of work as one,” Adams said. “If it helps us win games, that’s what we’re going to roll with.”

LSU’s offensive line faces the dual challenge of protecting Nussmeier and creating running lanes for the backs. “Our job is to protect Nuss and run the damn football,” Bordelon said. “So that’s what we’re going to try to do.”