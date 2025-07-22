Tech
New AI Feature Personalizes Reader Experience on CNN
Atlanta, GA – CNN has announced a new feature that uses machine learning to personalize the reading experience for its audience.
Starting July 22, 2025, the platform will queue up articles, which will be displayed in a dedicated section. This section, highlighted in violet, will adapt based on readers’ interests and preferences.
To utilize this feature effectively, CNN encourages the addition of at least 30 articles in the container to ensure a diverse selection for readers. The machine learning system will analyze user behavior and surface relevant content accordingly.
This innovative approach aims to enhance user engagement by making it easier for readers to find topics that resonate with them. CNN hopes this technology will revolutionize the way information is accessed and consumed.
“Our goal is to provide a tailored experience that reflects individual interests, making news consumption more relevant and enjoyable,” a CNN spokesperson stated.
As this technology rolls out, readers can expect a more curated news feed, designed to keep them informed and engaged with content that truly matters to them.
