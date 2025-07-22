New Features Implemented for Improved Reader Experience

ATLANTA, Ga. — A new machine learning (ML) feature is rolling out for readers, improving the way they engage with content. The feature will showcase the top numbered articles based on readers’ individual interests.

As of July 22, 2025, the updated system will display cards for at least 30 articles in a dedicated container on the page. This feature aims to enhance personalization by surfacing relevant content to users.

The violet section of the page will highlight queued articles, utilizing the ML technology to determine what might interest specific readers. This process is designed to adapt based on user preferences and reading habits.

The goal of these updates is to keep readers engaged and encourage them to explore articles that align with their interests. According to sources at CNN, early feedback has been positive, with users noting an increased satisfaction with content relevance.

This initiative reflects a broader trend in digital media to leverage technology for better user experience, ensuring that readers receive customized news feeds.