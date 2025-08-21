New Film ‘What the F*ck Is My Password?!’ Begins Production in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — The upcoming film ‘What the F*ck Is My Password?!’ has begun production, featuring a notable cast that includes Adam Pally, David Castañeda, and Kal Penn, all known for their work on popular television shows.

Joining them are Scott Adsit from ’30 Rock’ and Edy Modica from ‘Jury Duty,’ expanding an ensemble already packed with talent. This film is helmed by Steve Pink and written by Jeff Morris, who is known for ‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin.’ The story originates from Pink and Morris, as well as famed producer Pink, who also contributes to the film.

The film’s plot revolves around a man who discovers he inadvertently invested in bitcoin while celebrating his graduation over 13 years ago. To his surprise, the investment has ballooned to a staggering $200 million. However, he faces a critical challenge: he must remember his password within a week or risk losing his fortune forever.

Behind the scenes, the production is backed by Public House Pictures, with Christopher Irion, Rob Hammersley, and Sonya Novak serving as producers. Additional support comes from Molly Conners and Amanda Bowers of Phiphen Pictures, alongside executive producers David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, and Viviana Zarragoitia of Three Point Capital.

The film is generating buzz as it brings together a diverse lineup of actors and creative minds. Adam Pally is represented by 3 Arts and UTA, while Kal Penn is with UTA and Fuller Downs, P.C. Scott Adsit’s representation includes Truhett Management, and Edy Modica is backed by UTA and Heroes and Villains Entertainment.

The project showcases the potential for humor and drama in navigating modern dilemmas of technology and wealth. The release date and additional details have yet to be announced, but anticipation is mounting as filming proceeds.