COOPERS CHASE, England — The latest film adaptation of Richard Osman‘s popular novel, “The Thursday Murder Club,” features a mix of humor and mystery in a charming retirement village setting. Joyce (Celia Imrie), a recent widow, discovers that the retirement community is not just about relaxation and gardening but also houses a murder investigation club.

During a tour of the Coopers Chase grounds with her daughter, Joyce stumbles upon club members not working on jigsaw puzzles but instead engrossed in a cold case from the 1970s. With her background as a trauma nurse and her delicious sponge cake, Joyce secures a temporary spot in the club.

Director Chris Columbus, known for his work on the “Harry Potter” series, helms the film. Osman says the inspiration to write the original novel came after a visit to his mother’s retirement community, where he pondered the potential of older individuals often underestimated by society. He believes when such people unite, they can achieve remarkable things.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Helen Mirren as ex-MI5 spy Elizabeth, who leads the investigation team. Mirren noted her connection to Elizabeth made preparing for the role feel effortless. “The best Elizabeth I can be is just to be who I am,” she explained.

Pierce Brosnan portrays Ron, a former labor organizer, while Ben Kingsley plays Ibrahim, a psychiatrist and fellow detective in the group. Kingsley comments on how Ibrahim’s empathic skills translate into their crime-solving endeavors.

As the club’s newest member, Imrie’s Joyce represents hope in a community Life that was previously viewed as an endpoint. “It’s uplifting and fun, and she finds friends,” Imrie said.

Mirren emphasizes the shared curiosity and desire to learn among the group of quirky retirees. Brosnan adds that their investigations delve into complicated themes of life and death, heightening the narrative with emotional depth.

“The Thursday Murder Club” is set to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning August 28.