New Film Tells Story of Heroic School Bus Rescue During Paradise Wildfire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Director Paul Greengrass has released his latest film, “The Lost Bus,” which recounts the heroic efforts of a school bus driver during the devastating Paradise wildfire in California in November 2018. The fire claimed 85 lives, injured 19, and destroyed over 1,800 homes.

In the midst of this catastrophe, Kevin McKay, a school bus driver, successfully evacuated 22 children to safety through dangerous conditions. Greengrass, known for creating intense, realistic portrayals of real events, aimed to make this depiction as true to life as possible.

“I wanted it to be the most realistic depiction of fire ever put on film,” Greengrass said in an interview with Empire. To achieve this, the production team initially considered using digital screens to show the flames but decided against it, feeling it wouldn’t capture the authentic experience required for the scene.

Instead, the filmmakers chose to close down the Santa Fe University of Art and Design and constructed a road circuit equipped with safely controlled fire effects. The decision enabled them to film during the magic hour, utilizing the perfect lighting conditions. They could film for only an hour each evening, which intensified the preparation and rehearsal process throughout the day.

“We basically had to shoot a day’s work in an hour,” Greengrass explained. “Matthew and America [Ferrera] ran with it. There comes a moment in any film when you know your actors have got it, and all you’ve got to do is harvest their riches.”

The film stars Matthew McConaughey as McKay and America Ferrera as fellow teacher Mary Ludwig. The director’s approach promises to deliver a gripping visual experience while preserving the emotional weight of the real-life story.

“The Lost Bus” is set for UK theatrical release on September 19, with streaming options starting October 3.