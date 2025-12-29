Entertainment
New Films for the Holidays: F1 to Relay and More
LOS ANGELES, CA — As the holiday season unfolds, audiences are bombarded with a mix of cheer and cinematic releases. This year’s lineup includes a range of films that critique the pressures of gift-giving and social engagements while offering diverse experiences at the box office.
Starting with ‘F1‘ streaming on Apple TV, the film has been met with scathing reviews, earning a grade of D-. Critics have slammed it as a disappointment, describing it as mundane with clichéd car racing scenes and lackluster performances from acclaimed actors Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon. Commenting on the film’s direction, a reviewer noted, ‘It may be full of pit stops, but it’s just the pits.’
In stark contrast, ‘Relay,’ now available on Netflix, has garnered an enthusiastic response from critics and audiences alike. Featuring Riz Ahmed and Lily James, this thriller brings 1970s cinematic vibes and revolves around a whistleblower seeking help to expose corporate corruption. It has received a solid B+ grade, characterized by its escalating tension and character depth. One critic remarked, ‘This is a movie that can be enjoyed at home or in theaters, making it a perfect pick for family viewing.’
Amazon Prime’s ‘Oh. What. Fun.’ is another holiday film that mixes humor and holiday themes. While not an all-time classic, it presents a mildly pleasant narrative exploring the trials of holiday motherhood through Michelle Pfeiffer‘s character. This flick scored a B- from reviewers, who appreciated its light-hearted take on seasonal stress.
Guillermo del Toro‘s adaptation of ‘Frankenstein‘ has left critics divided, receiving a C grade. Although visually stunning, it offers little innovation in a well-explored story. Reviewers expressed a desire for fresher narratives, pointing out that this classic tale seems to have exhausted its potential.
Meanwhile, ‘The Roses‘ is criticized for its potentially problematic premise but still offers enjoyable performances from Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Scoring a B, it captivates audiences with its comedic elements despite having a serious underlying message of domestic conflict.
Lastly, Nia DaCosta’s version of ‘Hedda’ has been well-received, earning an impressive A- for its bold reinterpretation of Ibsen’s classic play. Tessa Thompson’s performance stands out, drawing viewers into a lively reimagining of a celebrated theatrical work.
As the year closes, these films showcase the variety and complexity of modern cinema amidst the cheerful chaos of the holiday season.
Recent Posts
- USC Faces TCU in Historic Alamo Bowl Showdown
- U.S. Pursues Sanctioned Tanker Amid Military Build-Up in Caribbean
- Michelle Randolph and Demi Moore Discuss Acting Dynamics in ‘Landman’
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch