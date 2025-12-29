New Films for the Holidays: F1 to Relay and More

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the holiday season unfolds, audiences are bombarded with a mix of cheer and cinematic releases. This year’s lineup includes a range of films that critique the pressures of gift-giving and social engagements while offering diverse experiences at the box office.

Starting with ‘F1‘ streaming on Apple TV, the film has been met with scathing reviews, earning a grade of D-. Critics have slammed it as a disappointment, describing it as mundane with clichéd car racing scenes and lackluster performances from acclaimed actors Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon. Commenting on the film’s direction, a reviewer noted, ‘It may be full of pit stops, but it’s just the pits.’

In stark contrast, ‘Relay,’ now available on Netflix, has garnered an enthusiastic response from critics and audiences alike. Featuring Riz Ahmed and Lily James, this thriller brings 1970s cinematic vibes and revolves around a whistleblower seeking help to expose corporate corruption. It has received a solid B+ grade, characterized by its escalating tension and character depth. One critic remarked, ‘This is a movie that can be enjoyed at home or in theaters, making it a perfect pick for family viewing.’

Amazon Prime’s ‘Oh. What. Fun.’ is another holiday film that mixes humor and holiday themes. While not an all-time classic, it presents a mildly pleasant narrative exploring the trials of holiday motherhood through Michelle Pfeiffer‘s character. This flick scored a B- from reviewers, who appreciated its light-hearted take on seasonal stress.

Guillermo del Toro‘s adaptation of ‘Frankenstein‘ has left critics divided, receiving a C grade. Although visually stunning, it offers little innovation in a well-explored story. Reviewers expressed a desire for fresher narratives, pointing out that this classic tale seems to have exhausted its potential.

Meanwhile, ‘The Roses‘ is criticized for its potentially problematic premise but still offers enjoyable performances from Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Scoring a B, it captivates audiences with its comedic elements despite having a serious underlying message of domestic conflict.

Lastly, Nia DaCosta’s version of ‘Hedda’ has been well-received, earning an impressive A- for its bold reinterpretation of Ibsen’s classic play. Tessa Thompson’s performance stands out, drawing viewers into a lively reimagining of a celebrated theatrical work.

As the year closes, these films showcase the variety and complexity of modern cinema amidst the cheerful chaos of the holiday season.