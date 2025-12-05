New Films Spark Reflection on Holocaust Lessons and Propaganda

LOS ANGELES, CA — Two recent films have influenced reflections on the tragedy of the Holocaust, with one surprising the audience due to its unexpected message. While ‘Nuremberg,’ directed by James Vanderbilt, provides a somber glimpse into the historical trials of Nazi leaders, another film, ‘Wicked,’ a fantasy musical, also offers deep insights about fear and propaganda.

In ‘Nuremberg,’ the focus is on Army psychiatrist Dr. Douglas Kelley, played by Rami Malek, who confronts Hermann Göring, portrayed by Russell Crowe. Unlike typical Holocaust stories, the film centers on their tense psychological exchanges. Despite its serious premise, some critics argue it lacks deeper emotional or intellectual exploration of Kelley’s character.

A notable moment is when Howie Triest, a German Jew and a military interpreter, states, “Do you want to know why it happened here? Because people let it happen.” This emphasizes that atrocities occur when ordinary individuals remain silent. These messages resonate amid rising antisemitism today.

On the other hand, ‘Wicked’ offers allegories that take audiences back to themes familiar to the era of Nazism. Grisar’s review in Forward points out that the demonization of creatures in Oz reflects the treatment of German Jews during the war. The sequel explores further darker aspects, such as oppression and scapegoating.

Marc Platt, the Jewish producer of ‘Wicked,’ affirmed that the film’s theme correlates deliberately with historical anti-Semitism. He described the story not simply as a fantasy but as a grounded reflection on a history of persecution. This representation feels particularly poignant in a world grappling with similar issues today.

The juxtaposition of these two films invites audiences to reflect on powerful lessons from history. It reveals how both entertainment and historical narratives intersect, demanding attention to societal issues like discrimination and silence in the face of injustice. With screenings of both films now available, the discourse on such vital subjects continues.