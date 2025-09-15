New Food Options Unveiled for Vikings Season at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – U.S. Bank Stadium has introduced a variety of new food options for fans attending Minnesota Vikings games in the 2025 season. The announcement comes as excitement builds for the upcoming games, with many eager to sample the unique concessions.

The stadium’s food team recently previewed an array of dishes from returning vendors and newcomers alike. Among the highlights are apple fries, BBQ pork sandwiches, and a range of unique desserts, making the culinary experience at the stadium as thrilling as the game itself.

“We’re excited to offer fans a taste of local flavors and unique creations this season,” said Taste team member Joy Summers. “From sweet treats to savory snacks, there’s something for everyone.”

Among the featured offerings is the popular Apple Fries from Minnesota’s Original Brat Dogs, which are lightly fried and coated in cinnamon sugar, served with caramel sauce for dipping. They are aimed at becoming a staple for stadium eaters, much awaited by fans ever since they first sampled them.

Surly Smokehouse is back this year with a BBQ Pork Sandwich, featuring thick slices of slow-smoked pork topped with crunchy slaw and habanero hot sauce on a Turtle Bread bun. Observers have noted its remarkable flavor.

New vendor, the Rabbit Hole, is serving up a Big Pretzel and dip that has garnered positive reviews for its fried exterior and shareable size. Concession-goers can find this delight in Section 129.

Also on the menu is Old Southern BBQ’s mac and cheese, which has received attention for its rich creaminess and the option to add smoked brisket, giving this dish a hearty twist.

Adding to the burger scene is Burt’s Smash Burger from Birch’s on the Lake, featuring a double patty known for its spicy sauce. Fans can find this burger at Sections 111 and 328.

Tender Lovin’ Chix has introduced Rush Hour 4, a dish of chicken tenders served with Tokyo fried rice and creamy Yum sauce. It aims to elevate the traditional stadium chicken fare.

Finally, explaining the extra point, the Cinnamon Crunch Bar from Hippo Pockets makes its stadium debut, a breakfast treat made to share, highlighted by its brown butter and Lucky Charms marshmallow topping.

While prices for items will be announced on game day, the lineup promises a memorable experience for Vikings fans; the stadium invites everyone to come hungry and celebrate the new season.