New Food-themed Pets Unleashed in Grow a Garden Update

City, State – The popular game Grow a Garden introduced its Kitchen Storm Update on August 9, 2025, bringing new gameplay features and an array of food-themed pets. Players can now enjoy a variety of pets based around culinary themes as they expand their gardens.

The update features 11 new pets, with five added in the second week alone. Some of the newly introduced pets include the Bagel Bunny, who has a 50% chance of hatching and eats a carrot to receive a value bonus every 40.67 seconds, and the rare French Fry Ferret, which increases another pet’s level by one every 56.29 minutes.

Players are excited to learn how to obtain these new pets as well as their passive abilities. For example, the Spaghetti Sloth can cook nearby fruits every 13.29 minutes, applying pasta or meatball mutations, while the Sushi Bear has a chance to mutate nearby fruit every 77.98 seconds. Each pet offers unique traits that can help players in their gardening journeys.

The Kitchen Storm Update also includes new seeds and a Rat Connoisseur tasked with enhancing the cooking system. Players must focus on creating mutated meals to unlock additional rewards. The update adds a new weather event, the Kitchen Storm, which is activated by providing certain meals to Chris P., another key character in the game.

The game’s developers have received a mixed response to the new features, with some players praising the creativity of the pets while others express concerns about the complexities introduced. As players continue to adapt to the changes, they hope to discover all the benefits these new food-themed companions have to offer.

As part of the upcoming events, players can look forward to more exciting opportunities to earn new rewards, including gourmet eggs filled with potential pets that could greatly enhance their gardening experience.