New FOX Sports Station Launched in Lincoln County

NEWPORT, Oregon – A new sports radio station has officially launched in Lincoln County. KNCU 92.7 FM, now operating as FOX Sports Newport, aims to enhance local sports coverage while being part of the FOX Sports Radio Network lineup.

The station’s relaunch follows its acquisition by KORE Broadcasting of Eugene, transitioning from its previous identity as “Hank FM.” Steve Woodward, the new station manager and owner, is eager to make FOX Sports Newport a trusted source for local sports news.

Woodward, describing himself as a “sports nut,” is committed to covering all major sports happenings in the state, including the Oregon Ducks, Beavers, and Blazers. “This may sound cheesy – I truly want FOX Sports Newport to become Lincoln County’s go-to when it comes to sports,” Woodward said.

The station will feature acclaimed programming, including nationally recognized shows like The Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Additionally, The Bald-Faced Truth hosted by John Canzano, Oregon’s top local sports talk show, will air as part of its lineup.

“The hosts are authentic. They love what they do and believe in it,” Woodward added. He is especially excited about bringing in local sports correspondents to share insider information from around Lincoln County.

FOX Sports Newport’s programming includes a daily live show, “Danny and Justin,” airing from 2 to 3 p.m., and “Friday Night Live,” focusing on high school football during the fall. The station also plans to broadcast games featuring Oregon Ducks Football, LA Chargers Football, and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament action.

A live stream of the station will be available soon, enhancing accessibility for local listeners. Woodward remarked on his passion for sports and the community, expressing hope that FOX Sports Newport will bring locals closer to their favorite athletes.

“Sports is a conversation. My goal is to provide topics of conversation to the community,” he said.