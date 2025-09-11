New Game Domains for GTA 6 Spotted by Online Sleuths

LOS ANGELES, CA — Online fans have discovered a series of website domains registered by Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise. These domains, while not currently active, raise speculation about their potential use in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

The registration of these domains mirrors a similar strategy employed by Take-Two prior to the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5. Industry insiders believe that the company may be preparing for the release of GTA 6, scheduled for next year.

In other gaming news, Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to receive its first post-launch patch. Players have expressed concerns about the game’s difficulty level, prompting developers to implement slight balance tweaks aimed at easing some of the challenges.

“Some players have found the difficulty unfair. We hope this patch helps to improve the experience,” a developer said in a recent update.

Meanwhile, fans of the Dead Island franchise have some exciting news. Developer Dambusters has hinted that Dead Island 3 may be in development. The team celebrated the 14th anniversary of the franchise on Steam, teasing that the story of the outbreak is not yet over.

More announcements and gameplay reveals are expected in the coming weeks as the gaming community anticipates major releases.