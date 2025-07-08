Politics
New Georgia Project Faces Budget Crisis Amid Organizational Changes
ATLANTA, Ga. — The New Georgia Project, a prominent left-leaning political organization founded by Stacey Abrams, is downsizing amid ongoing financial difficulties. On July 3, officials notified employees of cutbacks that follow an extensive evaluation of the group’s structural and operational challenges.
The leadership of the New Georgia Project stated, “Despite the tireless efforts of so many, these obstacles have proven insurmountable.” They emphasized that the current challenges hinder the organization’s goals of building a robust coalition of voters in Georgia.
Reports indicate that only a minimal staff remains, reflecting significant setbacks that have impacted fundraising efforts and harmed the group’s reputation. Earlier in the year, the organization agreed to pay a substantial fine for violating Georgia’s campaign finance laws during Abrams’ 2018 gubernatorial campaign.
Francys Johnson, the group’s leader, resigned earlier this year, and a Georgia Senate committee began investigating its activities. This comes at a time when the New Georgia Project had previously been credited with registering thousands of voters, helping to shift Georgia into a competitive political landscape.
However, the organization struggled in recent elections as internal issues escalated. Both Abrams and Raphael Warnock, a former leader, distanced themselves from the group’s current direction, with Abrams departing in 2017 and Warnock stepping back prior to his successful Senate run.
Rev. James Woodall, chair of the New Georgia Project Action Fund’s board, acknowledged the ongoing financial and structural issues, saying they are committed to assessing the organization’s long-term viability. “We continue to focus on building a broad coalition of underrepresented voices to shape a new Georgia,” he stated.
The future role of the New Georgia Project in upcoming midterm elections remains uncertain as it deals with these challenges.
