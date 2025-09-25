New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA – The highly anticipated season 2 of ABC‘s ‘Golden Bachelor‘ is about to kick off, introducing Mel Owens as its new lead. With the premiere set for September 24, 2024, Owens aims to find true love, navigating the complexities of relationships at an age where many believe romance is more challenging.

Jesse Palmer, a former ‘Bachelor’ himself, weighed in on the characteristics that set Owens apart from previous leads. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, he stated, ‘They’re maybe more different than they are similar. I think in a lot of ways, they’re two very different people.’

Last season’s lead, Gerry Turner, 74, captured hearts with his romance with Theresa Nist. Their relationship, however, ended in divorce just months later. Owens, 66, is not just seeking companionship; he’s learning from Palmer, who describes Owens as ‘very analytical’ and ‘a player who wants to be coached.’

‘Mel is obviously super handsome. He’s very charming, very intelligent, and very successful,’ Palmer praised, sharing advice that helped him during his journey as the Bachelor: ‘You just have to be yourself. You have to show the women the good, the not perfect, and you have to put your walls down as early as you can.’

Owens clarified his casting requirements, stating, ‘They ask me, what are your preferences? So I just said, ages 45 to 60, just being honest.’ He is excited about the journey ahead, with Palmer revealing their camaraderie off-camera mirrors their shared desire for genuine connections.

‘I’m a big fan of Mel. I have his football cards from the mid ‘80s,’ Palmer added. As ‘Golden Bachelor’ season 2 approaches, both men seem ready to tackle the emotional rollercoaster that comes with seeking love.